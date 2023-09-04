ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 149.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,231 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $5.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.71 million, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDN. TheStreet lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

