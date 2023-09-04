ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 383.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,606 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Community Health Systems worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $488.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.76. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CYH shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

