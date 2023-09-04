ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.32 Million Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 144,712 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,482,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after buying an additional 976,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 636.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after buying an additional 904,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,744,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,187,000 after acquiring an additional 738,414 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 766,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 556,928 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SXC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

SXC opened at $9.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $810.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.29. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.72.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $153,242.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,793.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

