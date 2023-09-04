ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 138.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $109.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average of $108.32. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $400.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.67 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOXF. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,989 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Stories

