ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.40 Million Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 552,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 11.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of CAKE opened at $31.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

