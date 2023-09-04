ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 338.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,760 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,796 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,929,000 after acquiring an additional 215,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,187,000 after buying an additional 54,624 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,824,000 after buying an additional 87,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Independent Bank by 251.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,208,000 after buying an additional 688,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDB stock opened at $56.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.84. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.42%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

