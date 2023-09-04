ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.26 Million in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $175.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $188.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

