ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.30 Million in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,968 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in H World Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in H World Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 42,660 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H World Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTHT. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H World Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

H World Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $41.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 84.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $53.52.

About H World Group

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.