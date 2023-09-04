ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.31 Million in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $19.55 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $1,078,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $982,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,142 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,425 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

