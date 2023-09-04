ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 198,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Newmark Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 71.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Newmark Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $585.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.87 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Newmark Group’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

