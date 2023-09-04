ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 41,380 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 117.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,717 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.39% of Zumiez worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Zumiez by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 6,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Zumiez by 529.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $18.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $372.46 million, a PE ratio of 125.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $182.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.61 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, Director James P. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $74,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,559.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

