ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 4,187 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,578 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 107,039 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,757 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,224,000 after acquiring an additional 27,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD opened at $56.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.51. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

