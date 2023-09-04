ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 6,466 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 139.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 111.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RGLD opened at $111.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.82. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The company had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 37.69%. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

