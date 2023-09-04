ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 268,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Hanesbrands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of HBI stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.