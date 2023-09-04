ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 148,636 Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 148,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.33% of Hudson Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

HDSN opened at $12.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $191,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

