ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 148,636 Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 148,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.33% of Hudson Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hudson Technologies Stock Performance
HDSN opened at $12.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $191,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Hudson Technologies
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
