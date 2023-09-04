ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 58,900 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Columbia Banking System at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $30,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

