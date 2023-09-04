ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 9,309 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $172.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.01. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $102.86 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

