ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 230.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,660 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. III Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $19.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $48.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 85.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

