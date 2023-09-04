ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 860,524 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 47.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 247,630 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 765.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,353,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,059 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Antero Resources stock opened at $28.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 3.47.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

