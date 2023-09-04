ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,053 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZNTL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after buying an additional 1,039,294 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,721,000 after acquiring an additional 926,900 shares in the last quarter. Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,984,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,486,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after acquiring an additional 275,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ZNTL opened at $27.14 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.82). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp purchased 4,760,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $107,861,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,332,988.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

