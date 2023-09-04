ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 13,345 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Oceaneering International worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $24.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $597.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $103,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,795.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on OII

Oceaneering International Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.