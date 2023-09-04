ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 168,314 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 168,314 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 874.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $30.90 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

