ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 62,819 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,819 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $116.37 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $128.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

