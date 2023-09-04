ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 119.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,665,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,749 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $47,780,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $25,168,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on HUN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.
Huntsman Stock Up 0.9 %
Huntsman stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $33.46.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 98.96%.
Huntsman Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
