ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 119.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,665,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,749 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $47,780,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $25,168,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HUN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.9 %

Huntsman stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.