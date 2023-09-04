ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,892 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Perion Network at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 356,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 154,215 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter worth $218,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $33.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $42.75.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Perion Network had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

PERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Perion Network in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

