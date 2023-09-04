ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 192,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $7.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $867.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.48). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $143.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust



Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

