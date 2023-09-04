F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stake Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 127.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,929 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,088 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 24.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 8.1% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.9% during the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 192,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NYSE FNB opened at $11.77 on Monday. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

