Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.57.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $896.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $836.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $763.83. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $389.83 and a fifty-two week high of $915.47.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

