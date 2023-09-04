Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,604 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Ferroglobe worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 147,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 79,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of GSM opened at $5.39 on Monday. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

