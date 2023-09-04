Financial Analysis: CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) versus AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) and AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CarGurus and AutoCanada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 1 2 9 0 2.67 AutoCanada 0 2 0 0 2.00

CarGurus presently has a consensus target price of $23.17, indicating a potential upside of 25.43%. AutoCanada has a consensus target price of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 106.67%. Given AutoCanada’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AutoCanada is more favorable than CarGurus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

86.9% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of AutoCanada shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of CarGurus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CarGurus and AutoCanada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $1.18 billion 1.77 $193.79 million $0.56 32.98 AutoCanada N/A N/A N/A $2.17 9.22

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than AutoCanada. AutoCanada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarGurus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and AutoCanada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 25.21% 17.12% 11.59% AutoCanada N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CarGurus beats AutoCanada on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; Autolist and CarOffer brands in the United States; and PistonHeads brand in the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services. It also arranges financing and insurance for vehicle purchases by its customers through third-party finance and insurance sources. The company sells its vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Acura, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Porsche, and Honda brands. It operates franchised dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick in Canada, as well as in Illinois, the United States. The company also offers used vehicles online. AutoCanada Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Edmonton, Canada.

