Front Barnett Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Front Barnett Associates LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,301 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.5% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.68.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $328.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

