Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Garmin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Garmin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 3.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $106.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $108.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.28.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 56.48%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

