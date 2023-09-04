Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells $601,150.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at $72,461,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00.

Generac Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $118.94 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $244.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Generac by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.04.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

