Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) EVP Sells $30,057.50 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rajendra Kumar Kanuru also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generac alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50.

Generac Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $118.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.49. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 45.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

View Our Latest Report on Generac

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.