Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Global Net Lease worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 48,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 57.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Global Net Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of GNL stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -363.64%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

