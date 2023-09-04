Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Position Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $212,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 83,683 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 91,017 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 77.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIL opened at $26.11 on Monday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $868.16 million, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

