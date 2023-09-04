Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Gray Television worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 4,829.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $39,295.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,760 shares in the company, valued at $256,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $63,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of GTN opened at $7.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.61. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $19.74.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.17 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GTN. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GTN

Gray Television Profile

(Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.