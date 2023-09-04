Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Gray Television worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTN. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth $28,491,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at $9,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gray Television by 30.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 533,361 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at $3,731,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gray Television by 21.8% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 245,732 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gray Television

In other Gray Television news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $39,295.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $63,544. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of GTN opened at $7.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.61. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.17 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTN. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

