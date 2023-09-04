Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Green Dot worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $1,595,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Green Dot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of GDOT opened at $15.08 on Monday. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $789.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $361.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

