Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 7,088 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Announces Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.