Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $942,000 Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 69.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $86.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.83.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.