Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $955,000 Stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 234.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the first quarter worth $208,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 11.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 764.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 137,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 121,417 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in POSCO during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 20.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Stock Down 2.3 %

PKX stock opened at $107.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.09. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on POSCO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

