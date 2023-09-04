Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $46,880,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,368,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 873,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,121,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Z has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $611,831.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,511.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,420.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $611,831.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,511.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,262 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Z opened at $52.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile



Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

