Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 11,687 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 186.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $27.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $516.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.42 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 73.93%.

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,360.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on JHG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

