Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,496 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $83,555. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CNO opened at $23.78 on Monday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Raymond James started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

