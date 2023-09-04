Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.5 %

THC opened at $78.70 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.