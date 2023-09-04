Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) Stock Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 6.58% of Hartford Short Duration ETF worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 174.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Price Performance

BATS:HSRT opened at $38.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16.

About Hartford Short Duration ETF

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

