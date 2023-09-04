H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of H&E Equipment Services worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEES opened at $46.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.00. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.94 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $360.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HEES shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

