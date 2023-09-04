Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HT. Barclays raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $394.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 69.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

