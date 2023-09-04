HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC) Insider Sells A$319,291.57 in Stock

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Get Free Report) insider Isaac(Zac) Fried sold 59,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.36 ($3.46), for a total transaction of A$319,291.57 ($205,994.56).
Isaac(Zac) Fried also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 28th, Isaac(Zac) Fried sold 200,000 shares of HMC Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.30 ($3.42), for a total transaction of A$1,060,800.00 ($684,387.10).
The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.
HMC Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages real estate focused funds in Australia. The company operates hyper-convenience retail centers. Its property portfolio consists of 53 shopping centers under the HomeCo brand name. The company was formerly known as Home Consortium Limited.
